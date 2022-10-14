Transit app Rocketman to shut down
The popular transit app Rocketman, which provides Toronto commuters with real-time arrival data and service alerts, will be shutting down next month.
In a statement on its website, the team said the decision comes after four years of providing “commuters peace of mind.”
“We’ve built a strong community of Canadians going from A to B and are incredibly proud of the value we’ve delivered,” the statement says. “We’ve sadly had to make the difficult decision to shut down the Rocketman app (iOS and Android) and its services on November 17th, 2022.”
“Thank you for years of feedback and your trust — the team has had an unbelievable amount of fun building enhancements to make commuting easier and more enjoyable.”
No information was provided regarding why Rocketman would be shutting down, but in a pop-up notice within the app they say the team is “sad to say goodbye.”
A pop-up notice is seen when transit users open the Rocketman app.
The app was widely used in Toronto to determine when buses, streetcars, and subway trains would be arriving. It also provided reports on how busy or crowded each vehicle was.
The Rocketman team provided three other options for transit users—Transit, Moovit, or Google Maps.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Military eases vaccine mandate, presses ahead with discipline for unvaccinated troops
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military will press ahead with plans to kick out dozens of unvaccinated troops despite changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
WATCH LIVE | First witnesses at Emergencies Act inquiry include Ottawa residents, city officials
The Ottawa woman who filed for a court injunction to stop truckers from continually honking their horns during the 'Freedom Convoy' in February is among the first witnesses at a public inquiry exploring the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up tab
Elon Musk's SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding critical satellite service in Ukraine unless the U.S. military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month.
How Nikolas Cruz's defence persuaded a jury to spare his life
After months of disturbing evidence and tear-filled witnesses, the jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without parole for Nikolas Cruz, rather than the death penalty, which was a shock to many of the victims' families.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
15-year-old shooter kills 5 along North Carolina greenway: police
The shooter who killed five people along a walking trail in North Carolina's capital city is a 15-year-old boy who has been hospitalized in critical condition, police said Friday.
Montreal
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Quebec femicide
A 24-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his spouse whose body was found in a burned vehicle last month in Beauce, provincial police say.
-
Three-year Lafontaine Tunnel overhaul will make for 'slow and painful' South Shore commute
A monster overhaul of the Lafontaine Tunnel, scheduled to begin on Oct. 31, 2022 is expected to take three years and cause traffic headaches for South Shore commuters.
-
'We always hoped that this day would come': Quebec man charged 22 years after student's killing
A Quebec woman is breathing a sigh of relief after murder charges were finally laid in connection with the killing of her teenage daughter, Guylaine Potvin, 22 years ago. Marc-Andrew Gagnon, 47, of Granby, Que., was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the cold case, one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him in the cold case.
London
-
Woodstock mayoral candidates answer questions from the public
The current Mayor of Woodstock appeared at an all candidates meeting tonight in an effort to retain his post. Trevor Birtch joined four other mayoral candidates as they answered questions submitted by email from the public.
-
London voter says they received a previously marked ballot - city hall offers vague response
Social media has been buzzing this week about a claim made about the first day of advance voting in London’s municipal election.
-
London police investigating death in Kipps Lane apartment complex
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning
Kitchener
-
Four SUVs stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood, police say
Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau stopping by Waterloo Region Friday
The Prime Minister of Canada will be in Waterloo Region for part of Friday to talk climate and green incentives.
-
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate. The landlord says those renovations will help the remaining tenants by improving security.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend
Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.
-
What we know about suspected Innisfil police killer Chris Doncaster
More details are emerging about the man suspected of killing two police officers at an Ontario home on Tuesday night.
-
Thieves targeting payment machine terminals in refund scam
Small business owners and workers might want to keep an eye on the debit and credit card payment terminals in their stores, as there is a new scam targeting these machines in the Greater Toronto Area.
Ottawa
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Final chance to vote in advance polls for Ottawa's municipal election
Polling stations will be open for Advance Vote Day 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today across the city of Ottawa.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 14-16
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Windsor
-
Two evening fires keep firefighters busy in Windsor
Windsor firefighters were kept busy Thursday night attending two separate upgraded fire calls. They were first called to the 2500 block of Howard Avenue around 4 p.m.
-
New surgical clinic could double number of eye surgeries done in Windsor
A new state-of-the-art surgical facility has opened on Windsor’s east side and is expected to double the number of eye surgeries being done annually in the city. The Windsor Surgical Centre’s new home on Tecumseh Road East near Clover Avenue is the latest fruit borne from a partnership with the Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Share the road during harvest season
With harvest season hitting its stride it is time for motorists to control their frustrations on the road
Barrie
-
Procession for fallen officers at 9 a.m.
Police cruisers from South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police will form the procession escort bringing the two fallen officers home at 9 a.m. this morning.
-
Condolence books for South Simcoe Police officers placed at Innisfil Town Hall
Condolence books have been placed at Innisfil Town Hall for the public to share their sorrow at the loss of two police officers who were killed in the line of duty Tues. Oct. 11, 2022.
-
Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. home never drew their firearms, SIU says
The two police officers killed at a house in Innisfil, Ont., did not draw their firearms before being shot, the province's Special Investigations Unit says.
Atlantic
-
Patient discharged from Halifax hospital after threatening to jump off roof
The father of a 23-year-old man who struggles with addiction and mental health issues is speaking out over what he believes are significant gaps in mental health and addictions service in Nova Scotia.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
-
N.S. legislation would require storm readiness by telecommunications companies
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona blasted through Nova Scotia, the provincial government has proposed legislation requiring telecommunications companies to be better prepared for major weather events.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames end run of season-opening losses with 5-3 win over Colorado Avalanche
The Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time in well over a decade with a 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary stays above seasonal through the weekend.
Calgary's weekend forecast; milder Saturday, warming Sunday.
-
Court document details dog owner’s recounting of attack that killed elderly woman
The owner of three dogs in custody in the aftermath of an 86-year-old Calgary woman’s death this past June says in a court affidavit the victim swung a bag of dandelions, sparking the attack.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's Weston School inaccessible due to Friday morning fire: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said Weston School is currently not accessible to students due to a Friday morning fire.
-
Half of Winnipeggers want more cash for public transit and bike lanes: poll
A majority of Winnipeggers want to see the city put more cash towards beefing up Winnipeg's public transit infrastructure and bike lanes.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Vancouver
-
'Quality is amazing': B.C. drought benefiting some farmers by extending harvest, reducing rot
British Columbia is enduring a record-breaking dry spell, but farmer Amir Mann says the drought is far preferable to other recent weather extremes.
-
B.C. travellers awarded $775 after Air Canada didn't let them board flight over positive COVID-19 test: tribunal
An airline has been ordered by a B.C. tribunal to pay two travellers about $775 after they were denied boarding because of the date of a positive COVID-19 test.
-
Man accused of breaking into hospital in Trail, B.C., electrocuted himself, police say
A man electrocuted himself while attempting to climb down from a roof in downtown Trail, B.C., Wednesday morning, according to local Mounties.
Edmonton
-
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
-
Family flees home after fire breaks out next door, officials investigating reports of explosion
A family in northeast Edmonton was woken up in the middle of the night and told to leave their home because of a fire that started in an empty house next door.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmth stays and wind returns
We're off to a MUCH warmer start across the Edmonton region this morning.