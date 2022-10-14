Transit app Rocketman to shut down

The popular transit app Rocketman, which provides Toronto commuters with real-time arrival data and service alerts, will be shutting down next month.

In a statement on its website, the team said the decision comes after four years of providing “commuters peace of mind.”

“We’ve built a strong community of Canadians going from A to B and are incredibly proud of the value we’ve delivered,” the statement says. “We’ve sadly had to make the difficult decision to shut down the Rocketman app (iOS and Android) and its services on November 17th, 2022.”

“Thank you for years of feedback and your trust — the team has had an unbelievable amount of fun building enhancements to make commuting easier and more enjoyable.”

No information was provided regarding why Rocketman would be shutting down, but in a pop-up notice within the app they say the team is “sad to say goodbye.”

A pop-up notice is seen when transit users open the Rocketman app.

The app was widely used in Toronto to determine when buses, streetcars, and subway trains would be arriving. It also provided reports on how busy or crowded each vehicle was.

The Rocketman team provided three other options for transit users—Transit, Moovit, or Google Maps.