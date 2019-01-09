TransCanada changing name to TC Energy
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 7:59AM EST
CALGARY -- TransCanada Corp. is changing its name to TC Energy.
The pipeline and utilities company says the change better reflects the scope of its operations across North America.
TransCanada chief executive Russ Girling says TC Energy "clearly articulates" the company's business which includes pipelines, power generation and energy storage operations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
TransCanada shareholders will be asked to approve the change at the company's next annual meeting.
The company says it plans to continue trading under TRP on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.