Training Camp 2.0: Toronto Raptors have crash course over 3-day break
A new-look Toronto Raptors team means turning a three-day break into a mini-training camp.
The Raptors have introduced five new players to their roster in the past month, trading for Canadian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kyra Lewis Jr. in two deals with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
Head coach Darko Rajakovic said on Wednesday that the mini-camp includes the "Raptors 60," which is 60 minutes of work before the actual practice begins.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"For some of the new guys it was like ‘what is this?’ so introducing them to that was very important," said Rajakovic, standing courtside at OVO Athletic Centre. "Also practice today was around an hour 10, hour 15.
"We were able to do a lot of stuff offensively and defensively, we played live at the end as well just to get those guys acclimated."
Forward Scottie Barnes, who has become the focus of Toronto's offence since Pascal Siakam was traded to Indiana, said "training camp 2.0" is less about learning offensive and defensive schemes and more about getting to know new teammates.
"I feel like these guys, they already know how to play basketball," said Barnes. "They know how to blend in and fit themselves into the system.
"It's pretty much just learning each others' games and growing from there."
The quasi-camp was made possible by a quirk in the schedule. The Raptors lost to the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Monday 108-100 and will host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Tuesday was a "blackout day" where players and coaches had the option of resting, but Wednesday and Thursday are critical preparation days. Following the game against the Clippers, Toronto embarks on a six-game road trip that starts Sunday in Atlanta against the Hawks.
Barnes said part of the introductory process is learning how to stay energetic for a full 48-minute game.
"Just learning the right way to play," said Barnes, who was named to the United States' 41-player Olympic pool on Tuesday. "I think last game, we got a little stagnant out there.
"Just shoring it up, fixing that and getting through it, having that mental toughness, it helps."
Jontay Porter has been Toronto's starting centre while Jakob Poeltl recovers from an ankle injury. The 24-year-old Porter said that the back-to-back days of practice have been helpful as he gets used to a heavier workload on the court.
"Most teams have a full six weeks of training camp to get together and learn each other’s game and all that," said Porter. "We've had two days in some instances to incorporate Bruce Brown and all of them.
"Days like today are going to be really helpful for us and who knows what's going to come with our next slate of games, our next road trip and all of that."
Porter said he's sure of one thing, however.
"We’ll definitely be much better teammates, we’ll be sharing the ball, learning each other's tendencies and all that which typically leads to success."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
Canadians file two proposed class-action lawsuits against Cineplex over online fees
Cineplex is facing a pair of proposed class-action lawsuits in two Canadian provinces for allegedly not disclosing additional booking fees when customers buy movie tickets on its website.
Newfoundland man's quest to find the best fish and chips has gone viral
Geoff Meeker started a Facebook group to find the best fish and chips in Newfoundland. Now, he’s getting submissions from all around the world.
'Sephora kids' skin-care trend draws warnings from dermatologists
The 'Sephora kids' trend has exploded on social media, drawing warnings from dermatologists about how some skin-care products can affect children's skin.
These are the companies that have laid off staff in Canada in 2024
After 2023 saw widespread layoffs across several sectors such as retail, banking and technology, 2024 has kicked off on a similar note. Here are some of the companies that have laid off Canadian workers in 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
President of Sutton Quebec arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
-
Advocates seek justice after Inuk woman's death in Montreal
Advocates supporting the family of an Inuk woman who died in Montreal last year say they want justice for Alasie Tukkiapik.
-
Montreal neurologist on a mission to have migraines taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Mayor’s State of the City Address to include incentive plan for downtown office building conversions to residential
On the eve of the mayor’s State of the City Address, CTV News has learned that Josh Morgan intends to announce a plan that would convert vacant downtown office space into residential units.
-
London, Ont. lawyer involved in Hockey Canada civil suit welcomes criminal proceedings
The London Police Service is not commenting on a report from The Globe and Mail that five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Heavy fog and icy roads contribute to treacherous driving conditions around London
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and the impact sheared off the front of the car, the plow ended up on its side in the ditch.
Kitchener
-
Pet kangaroos are living in Centre Wellington
Kangaroos on the run in Ontario have recently made headlines, but a couple hopping around Centre Wellington are there on purpose.
-
Another person arrested in connection to Cambridge shooting
Police have arrested a second man in connection to a shooting at a Cambridge home earlier this month.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Car bursts into flames on Kitchener road
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
Police warning after fake $50 passed in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public to be on the lookout after a counterfeit $50 bill was used in Kapuskasing.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 'Prolonged period of freezing rain' begins to fall in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Developer donation debate dominates first Ottawa council meeting of 2024
An extremely unusual donation dominated at city hall on Wednesday, with councillors suggesting Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard pressured a builder to pay up to benefit his ward.
Windsor
-
Video shows explosion at Windsor city hall causing power outage
Windsor’s mayor is sharing a video of an explosion and fire at city hall that caused the power to go out.
-
Windsor’s recovery college a local mental health asset
Demand for the Wellness and Recovery College program at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex County branch continues to grow as a new semester began this week.
-
'I kind of freaked out': Windsor mom wins $1 million
A Windsor mom is $1-million richer after winning with Instant Ultimate.
Barrie
-
Two Simcoe County women celebrate lottery wins
Two women from Simcoe County are regular lottery players and won prizes in the Merry Millions January 9 draw.
-
Former fire captain James Schwalm faces extensive preliminary hearing in wife's murder case
More than two weeks of court dates have been set aside for preliminary hearing of James Schwalm, a former fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year.
-
Human remains found in Adjala-Tosorontio believed to be missing Alliston man
An Alliston man who mysteriously disappeared over a week ago is believed to be dead after provincial police discovered a body over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
'There's a sensitive complexity to these': emergency calls on the rise at Halifax encampments
New numbers from Halifax Fire confirm something a lot of people already suspected - the number of emergency calls to homeless encampments is on the rise.
Calgary
-
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to share a stage Wednesday with an American right-wing news commentator who has been accused of defending a white-supremacist theory and who spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Here's how much it costs to buy a home in each region of Calgary
Here’s how much it cost to buy a typical home in Calgary in 2023, depending on the region.
Winnipeg
-
What’s causing the gas prices to increase in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
-
Manitoba schools put in hold and secure after gun threat at nearby credit union
Schools in a Manitoba town went into a hold and secure Wednesday morning after a gun threat was made at a nearby credit union.
-
Special greetings and other messages could be removed from city buses
City of Winnipeg Transit buses could soon no longer be offering any messages aside from route information on its tickers.
Vancouver
-
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
Bankrupt B.C. man transferred millions in assets to estranged wife on eve of creditor hearing: court
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.
-
Mountie who had sex with 'vulnerable' woman fired in B.C.
A former Mountie in British Columbia was kicked out of the force after engaging in sex acts with a vulnerable woman – behaviour the RCMP conduct board found was "egregious" and had a "profoundly negative impact" on the victim and her family.
Edmonton
-
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform is a former commissionaire.
-
Cleanup underway at Edmonton City Hall after shooting, Molotov cocktail incident on Tuesday
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says city hall will remain closed Wednesday as cleanup continues after a man police have described as "heavily armed" fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail in the building on Tuesday.
-
Cree leaders, scientists to excavate 'communal grave' near former Alberta residential school
Leaders of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation are planning to unearth a potential mass grave near a former residential school, while accusing the RCMP and medical examiner of negligence and racism.