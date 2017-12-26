

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a 48-foot refrigerated trailer filled with $30,000 worth veal that’s been stolen from the Humber Summit neighbourhood.

The trailer was parked in the Signet and Fenmar drives area on Christmas Day and was stolen between 3 p.m. and 5 a.m. by “unknown persons,” police said.

The trailer is described as a white, 48-foot refrigerated trailer, with a blue “W” and “White Valley” on the side. The rear doors of the trailer are distinctive, police said. The right door is white and the left door is stainless steel.

The trailer has the Ontario licence plate K5885K.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100.

-With files from the Canadian Press