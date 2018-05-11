Traffic watch: Number of road closures scheduled in Toronto this weekend
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 10:04AM EDT
A number of community events, including a charity run down Yonge Street, may make driving around the city this weekend a little more challenging.
The City of Toronto says that there is also a “significant amount of road work” taking place and that drivers should consider using public transit as an alternative way to get around.
Here is a full list of the planned road closures:
University of Toronto Science Rendezvous
St. George Street will be closed between College Street and Harbord Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate the event.
Meagan's Walk
Elizabeth Street will be closed from Elm Street to Gerrard Street West between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday while Elm Street will also be closed from the SickKids parking garage entrance to Elizabeth Street.
Sporting Life 10k
Yonge Street will be closed from Lawrence Avenue to Eglinton Avenue between 4:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to accommodate the formation area for the charity run.
There will also be rolling road closures between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the following locations:
- Yonge Street between Eglinton Avenue and Richmond Street
- Richmond Street between Yonge Street and Peter Street/Blue Jays Way
- Peter Street/Blue Jays Way between Richmond Street and Front Street
- Front Street between Blue Jays Way and Bathurst Street
- Bathurst Street between Front Street and Fort York Boulevard
- Fort York Boulevard between Bathurst Street and Fleet Street