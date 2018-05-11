

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





A number of community events, including a charity run down Yonge Street, may make driving around the city this weekend a little more challenging.

The City of Toronto says that there is also a “significant amount of road work” taking place and that drivers should consider using public transit as an alternative way to get around.

Here is a full list of the planned road closures:

University of Toronto Science Rendezvous

St. George Street will be closed between College Street and Harbord Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate the event.

Meagan's Walk

Elizabeth Street will be closed from Elm Street to Gerrard Street West between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday while Elm Street will also be closed from the SickKids parking garage entrance to Elizabeth Street.

Sporting Life 10k

Yonge Street will be closed from Lawrence Avenue to Eglinton Avenue between 4:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to accommodate the formation area for the charity run.

There will also be rolling road closures between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the following locations: