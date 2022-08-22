Traffic snarled on southbound DVP due to serious crash on the westbound Gardiner

Traffic is a mess on the southbound DVP due to a serious collision on the westbound Gardiner Expressway near Lower Sherbourne Street.

Currently, the Gardiner westbound is completely off limits until Jarvis Street.

Drivers on the southbound DVP are being forced off at Richmond Street.

Crews are in the midst of cleaning up debris from the roadway.

It is unknown when the Gardiner will reopen.

In the meantime, motorists should take alternate routes.

More to come.