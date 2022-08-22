Traffic snarled on southbound DVP due to serious crash on the westbound Gardiner

The westbound Gardiner Expressway is completely off limits until Jarvis Street due to a serious collision near Lower Sherbourne Street. The westbound Gardiner Expressway is completely off limits until Jarvis Street due to a serious collision near Lower Sherbourne Street.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton