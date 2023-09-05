Toy poodle stolen from vehicle near Broadview Subway Station

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate a brown-coloured toy poodle they say was stolen from a vehicle in the city’s east end over the long weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday near Broadview and Erindale avenues, which is just north of Danforth Avenue.

Police said that they responded to a call for a theft from a vehicle parked in a Green P lot in that area.

According to investigators, the dog named Pinot was inside a black soft carrier crate in the vehicle.

Sometime between 8:20 and 8:50 p.m., an unknown person broke in to the vehicle and removed the dog and the crate. The suspect then left in an unknown direction with the seven-year-old dog.

Pinot was last seen wearing an orange collar with a flower charm and a pink harness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.