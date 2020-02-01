TORONTO -- Police say a tow truck driver received minor injuries after a shooting on highway ramp in Markham.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the shooting took place on the Steeles Avenue westbound ramp to Highway 404 northbound at around 1:45 a.m.

The male victim told police that he and a female passenger were stationary when people inside an unknown vehicle allegedly approached and fired shots at the tow truck, investigators said.

Officers said the man sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been released.

The female passenger was not injured.

Police said Saturday afternoon that there is no suspect or vehicle information available as of yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).