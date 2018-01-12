

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Mayor John Tory will meet with business owners and other stakeholders regarding the King Street Pilot project on Friday morning.

Business owners on King between Bathurst and Jarvis streets say the five-week-old pilot project is costing them business, as vehicles are forced off that stretch of roadway after travelling one block.

It is expected the business owners will ask Tory to remove all vehicle traffic restrictions after 7 p.m.

On Thursday, the TTC said the pilot project is likely behind a 25 per cent increase in ridership on the 504 King Streetcar, which was already the most popular surface route in the entire transit network.