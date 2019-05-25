

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory is planning to go door-to-door in a midtown riding today as he continues to put pressure on PC MPP’s over tens of millions of dollars in retroactive cuts to municipalities.

Tory and Ward 8 Coun. Mike Colle will be canvassing in the area of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue, which is part of the Eglinton-Lawrence riding currently represented by Progressive Conservative MPP Robin Martin.

During the canvass Tory will be informing residents about the estimated $177 million in provincial cuts in 2019 and repeating his calls for those cuts to be set aside, at least for the time being.

The canvas comes three days after Tory launched a petition against the cuts and accused Premier Doug Ford of silencing his MPP’s.

Martin’s Eglinton-Lawrence riding is one of 11 represented by Progressive Conservative MPP’s.

“I think that those MPPs who fail to have the courage to speak up and instead give these sort of scripted explanations, they are going to pay a heavy price for that next election because people remember that,” Tory said at the time. “They don’t necessarily remember every policy position you take but they certainly remember when you fail to speak up for them when their interests are being directly affected.”

The provincial cuts include a $65 million reduction in funding to Toronto Public Health that results from a change in funding formula. There is also a $84.8 million cut to the budget of Children’s Services that city staff have said could result in the elimination of 6,166 child care fee subsidies.

All of the cuts were imposed after the city passed its budget in March and were made retroactive to April 1.

Tory is scheduled to speak with reporters about the canvass at 10:30 a.m.