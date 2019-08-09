

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





In response to gambling outrage, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the “anti-fun police” should focus on other issues in the city and “let the seniors play.”

Senior citizens who gather at a city-run community centre to play bingo and card games with pocket change voiced concern after a complaint was made to the city and a review was prompted.

The entrance fee to play was $1.25 before the complaint was made. The seniors were then told their activity was under review and the fee was lowered to $0.25 in the meantime.

“I mean we’ve been playing this way for 30 years or more and now all of a sudden they are saying ‘oh no, now you can only play for a quarter. The seniors might lose too much money,’” one participant told CTV News Toronto on Friday.

Other seniors participating at the community centre called the review “a joke.”

“We’re playing three hours for $1.25 for goodness sakes and they are going to stop us from playing – it’s ridiculous.”

In response to the outcry, Tory issued a statement on Friday calling for the original buy-in fee to be reinstated.

“We should be doing everything possible to ensure our community centres are welcoming places for everyone, especially our seniors,” he said.

“Getting together and doing things like playing euchre will keep seniors happier and healthier.”

I am sure if there is any danger of Las Vegas-style gambling breaking out en masse in our community centres we will know about it. In the meantime I will be speaking to some of the seniors involved to offer an apology from the Mayor & to tell them we are fixing this immediately.

Tory said he has asked the general manager of parks and recreation for the city to “stand down and reassign the ant-fun police.”

“We have so many other things to do as a city so I have expressed the firm view that these investigations should be suspended,” Tory said.

“I am sure if there is any danger of Las Vegas-style gambling breaking out en masse in our community centres we will know about it.”

Tory said he will be speaking with to some of the seniors involved to offer an apology on behalf of the city and tell them the issue will be resolved “immediately.”