

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory and the CEO of PortsToronto are making an announcement this morning, which the city is billing as an “important step” in building upon Toronto’s status as “Hollywood North.”

The announcement is taking place at Cinespace Film Studio on Kipling Avenue at 11 a.m.

Though the details of the announcement are not immediately known, Cinespace has previously indicated a desire to move its original facility on Eastern Avenue to city-owned property in the Port Lands.

Tory, PortsToronto CEO Geoffrey Wilson and officials from Cinespace Film Studio will all be on hand for today’s announcement.