

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory is unable to reflect on 2018 without acknowledging some of the city’s darkest days, but it was in those moments, he says, he saw the people come together in ways that made him prouder than ever to be a Torontonian.

On April 23, an unthinkable tragedy rocked the city’s bustling Willowdale neighbourhood.

A man driving a rented van mounted a curb on Yonge Street and plowed down pedestrians. Ten people were killed and 16 others were left with varying and, in some cases, life-altering injuries.

Then, on July 22, a gunman stormed a popular strip of Danforth Avenue in Greektown and opened fire on unsuspecting enjoying a balmy summer night in the city. Two young girls lost their lives and more than a dozen were wounded.

In a year-end interview with CTV News Toronto, Tory said “without question” those days were his toughest, by far, as mayor.

“When I got the calls in both of those instances saying what had happened, your initial reaction is momentary disbelief, but you realize when you’re in a position like being the mayor you can’t disbelieve for long, because you know it’s real,” he said.

“Then it turns to anger. You’re just angry that someone would carry out these acts that are so antithetical, so against the way we live here and who we are as a city.”

In both cases, Tory said, his faith was restored in the aftermath.

As Torontonians flocked to the neighbourhoods-turned-crime-scenes to build memorials, hold candlelight vigils, raise money for victims and their families, and comfort each other, Tory said he was reminded of his deep love for the city and its people.

“The people did that,” he said. “You hope it doesn’t repeat itself, but at the same time, you can see that the community is capable (of healing) because it’s a real community.”

The 12 lives taken in those two tragedies have become part of an ominous record for the city this year.

Toronto has seen 95 homicides in 2018 – an all-time high for the city. Of those, 49 were a result of shootings.

In total, the city has been marred by just over 400 shooting occurrences in 2018, up from the 371 reported in 2017.

Tory admits the violent crime spattered across the calendar year is one of the few things that keep him up at night.

While he’s made it a priority issue – just Thursday the federal government pledged more than $7 million in funding to address gun and gang violence in Toronto – Tory said there’s no quick fix.

“If there was a magic solution, the police chief, myself, the minister of community safety would’ve implemented it by now,” he said. “But there isn’t one.”

Tory said all levels of government are “working well” to address the stunning surge by increasing funding to police services, exploring changes to gun laws, and investing in young people through community-based initiatives.

The collaborative efforts have given him some hope.

“You can do all those things, which we are doing, and we’re doing them together as government, but they’re not going to instantly take a problem that’s been growing,” he said.

“It’s not about the numbers. It’s about the trauma people experience in their own families, in their neighbourhoods and across the city. I’m going to work really hard to make sure those numbers are much better next year.”

Political unpredictability

Local and provincial politics were unexpected and unpredictable in 2018.

John Tory got a taste of that at the very beginning of the year, when he thought he’d be taking on Doug Ford in the mayor’s race.

Instead, after weeks of teeter-totting, Ford threw his hat in the premier’s race and eventually won.

Despite sitting in the top provincial office, the former Toronto city councillor wasn’t quite finished with city hall.

Ford decided to shake things up from Queen’s Park, announcing his government would introduce legislation to cut the size of council from 47 to 25 to “streamline” processes and improve efficiency.

The move incited a chaotic political saga in the city – one Tory still isn’t quite over.

He continues to describe his relationship with the premier as a “work in progress.”

“I’m looking for the common ground on which we can get things done together,” Tory said.

“I think he wants to build transit too, he understands the housing affordability issue we have to tackle, and he certainly has been a good partner thus far on community safety.”

The cloud of uncertainty surrounding the shrunken council size hung over the fall election.

The mayor touted his style and track record of being able to work with other levels government as a main reason why Torontonians chose to elect him for a second term.

“Look, you have to deal with these people,” he said. “You have to stand up for Toronto every single day on every issue, but you also have to try to make sure that you can sit with them and try to get things done together.”

Political drama aside, Tory said his principle campaign issues – transit, community safety, affordable housing, job creation, and government collaboration – are all at the top of his docket for 2019.

He said if real work can be accomplished on the housing and safety files by this time next year, he’ll be pleased, but he knows a long road of work lies ahead.

“I’m very focused on those things. I was back at work the day after the election, starting to work on those five things,” he said.

“I assure you, while you get a little bit pushed off course by other things you have to deal with, that those are the five things I believe I was sent here to do by voters across the city.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Nick Dixon