

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The two frontrunners in the mayoral race will both make campaign announcements this morning as the Oct. 22 election draws a little closer.

John Tory is scheduled to make an announcement at Jawny Bakers Restaurant in East York at around 9 a.m. while Jennifer Keesmaat will be making an announcement of her own at Old City Hall at 9:30 a.m.

The announcements come after a busy day on the campaign trail on Thursday.

Keesmaat held an event in Liberty Village to announce her intention to create a rent-to-own program that would be financed by a dedicated property tax hike on multi-million properties. Tory, meanwhile, delivered a speech about his vision for the city at the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

The most recent Forum Research poll, released on Sept. 26, suggested that Tory has a comfortable lead in the mayoral race with the support of 56 per cent of decided or leaning voters compared to 28 per cent for Keesmaat.