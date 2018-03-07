

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory says he plans to push the federal government to reduce the number of guns people can legally buy in Canada during a national meeting on gun and gang violence in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The mayor, who is one of a number of political and community leaders attending the meeting hosted by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, said the current policies are not effectively preventing criminals from getting their hands on guns.

“You do have to go and take a test, fill out papers, have a background check, all the things we see debated elsewhere, but it then means once you have all of those permits you can then go and buy all kinds of guns. So you have people buying 10 and 20 and 30 and 40 guns. I ask this question, who needs 40 guns,” the mayor said during an interview with CP24 on Wednesday morning.

“The chances are high that those are then being trafficked to people because what we now know is that whereas in the old days 80 per cent of guns that were used for illegal activity came from the United States, today it is down to 50/50, which is a real problem.”

In the coming weeks, the federal government intends to table new legislation around firearms and Ottawa has set aside more than $327 million over a five-year period to address criminal gun and gang activities.

Tory said he also plans to ask for more resources to help the Toronto Police Service keep up with criminal activity online.

“I have a report from the police that I brought to the meeting today saying that there is greater cooperation among criminals when it comes to the internet and social media than there is among our police agencies. Well we can’t have that continue,” he said.

“Gangs love to show off their prowess, they love to show about their latest conquests or the weapons they have or the drugs. They are going online. The bad news is that there isn’t the kind of cooperation and sophistication, and it comes down to money and resources and people, for our police service to keep up with them and use our own expertise with social media to track these people down and catch them."

The mayor also plans to ask for funding for programs that aim to keep children away from gang activity.

“I hope that everybody from around the country that is here, including the minister… I hope they understand that a great number of the killings we saw in Toronto last year, and the shootings, were gang-related and the number of shootings are up,” Tory said.

“We’ve got to get at that if we want to keep a safe city.”

-With files from The Canadian Press