Tory calls rash of Father's Day shootings 'extremely disturbing'

Toronto Mayor John Tory said a rash of shooting incidents on Sunday where eight people suffered gunshot wounds in the span of eight hours, including one confirmed homicide, across the city was “extremely disturbing.”

“Any gun violence in our city is unacceptable and the fact there were several shootings in our city this weekend including one where two young boys were victims is extremely disturbing,” Tory said in a statement sent to CP24 early on Monday morning.

“I have spoken to Chief Ramer and I know police are working to solve each case and ensure those who engage in gun violence in our city are brought to justice.”

Victims injured on Sunday included a group of people attending an unsanctioned car rally in a Scarborough parking lot, people in an apartment building, residents of a townhouse complex and a man shot on a residential street.

On Monday, Toronto police said a man in his 20s found without vital signs and later pronounced dead near Lawrence Avenue West and Caledonia Road was indeed the victim of a gun homicide.

No suspects have been arrested so far, and officers have released a vague suspect vehicle description in only one of them.

“I will continue to support police - including our guns and gangs task force - doing all they can to stop gun violence along with a further crackdown on the flow of illegal guns into Canada and the approval of the Government of Canada gun reforms underway,” Tory said. “I will also continue to support the investments our city has made and that all governments should be making in kids and families by providing programs that work to address the roots of gun violence.”

He urged anyone who witnessed any of the incidents to contact police or Crime Stoppers.