Tory calls rash of Father's Day shootings 'extremely disturbing'
Tory calls rash of Father's Day shootings 'extremely disturbing'
Toronto Mayor John Tory said a rash of shooting incidents on Sunday where eight people suffered gunshot wounds in the span of eight hours, including one confirmed homicide, across the city was “extremely disturbing.”
“Any gun violence in our city is unacceptable and the fact there were several shootings in our city this weekend including one where two young boys were victims is extremely disturbing,” Tory said in a statement sent to CP24 early on Monday morning.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“I have spoken to Chief Ramer and I know police are working to solve each case and ensure those who engage in gun violence in our city are brought to justice.”
Victims injured on Sunday included a group of people attending an unsanctioned car rally in a Scarborough parking lot, people in an apartment building, residents of a townhouse complex and a man shot on a residential street.
On Monday, Toronto police said a man in his 20s found without vital signs and later pronounced dead near Lawrence Avenue West and Caledonia Road was indeed the victim of a gun homicide.
No suspects have been arrested so far, and officers have released a vague suspect vehicle description in only one of them.
“I will continue to support police - including our guns and gangs task force - doing all they can to stop gun violence along with a further crackdown on the flow of illegal guns into Canada and the approval of the Government of Canada gun reforms underway,” Tory said. “I will also continue to support the investments our city has made and that all governments should be making in kids and families by providing programs that work to address the roots of gun violence.”
He urged anyone who witnessed any of the incidents to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Prince William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny
The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the Royal Family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.
Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus in alleged hate crime
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Canadian employers willing to hire workers without direct experience, survey says
A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market.
OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?
With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins
Canadians will need to find alternatives for plastic straws and grocery bags by the end of the year as the federal government puts the final motions in place to ban some single-use plastics. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and a number of other ministers and Liberal MPs will lay out the plastics ban in a series of events across the country today.
'Beer-drinking weather, beach weather': What Canadians can expect from the summer
With the official start of summer just a couple days away, Environment Canada is predicting we’ll be in for some 'beer-drinking weather' with a warmer summer than usual — but storms could pop up.
Paul Haggis detained in Italy in alleged sex assault case: reports
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters go topless after Quebec City police harass sunbathing woman
After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day, a topless demonstration took place on Sunday in Montreal.
-
Delivery of most REM stations delayed until late 2024
Montreal and north shore transit users will have to exercise patience before being able to use the REM, as problems with the Mount Royal tunnel have pushed back the delivery of most stations to the end of 2024.
-
Highway 40 partially closed after fiery collision between car, overpass
A vehicle caught fire after colliding with an overpass on Highway 40 near Saint-Lazare.
London
-
Paul Haggis detained in Italy in alleged sex assault case: reports
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
-
'I was shocked': Video shows woman carrying child climb stopped train during rail crossing
Christopher Bogle crosses the tracks at Richmond Street and Mill Street in London, Ont. during his daily walks. But on Saturday, he took out his phone and starting filming when he witnessed something he couldn’t believe.
-
Vehicle drives into Chop Steakhouse in south London
A vehicle crashed into a London steakhouse during dinnertime Saturday night, according to the London Fire Department.
Kitchener
-
Transport truck rolls over on Hwy. 401 near Guelph, driver charged
A truck driver has been charged after a tractor trailer rolled over on eastbound Hwy. 401 near Guelph.
-
Kitchener shootings, emergency room wait times, driveway surprise: Top stories of the week
A response from police after two Kitchener shootings, an extra-long wait in Waterloo Region emergency rooms, and a surprise driveway paving round out the top stories of the week.
-
One person injured, suspect at large after shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 144 reopened after fatal crash involving ore truck in Onaping Falls
CTV News has learned Highway 144 reopened about 1 a.m. Monday after a fatal crash in the Onaping Falls area involving a light passenger vehicle and a transport hauling ore on Sunday afternoon.
-
True North's newest, youngest pilot is taking the skies by storm
Meet the newest pilot behind the cockpit at True North Airways. Isabel Fredette, of Greater Sudbury, is only 18 years old and she has been hired to work the summer flying in between camps and carrying cargo.
-
Montreal protesters go topless after Quebec City police harass sunbathing woman
After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day, a topless demonstration took place on Sunday in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa airport employees to begin job action Monday
Security screeners at 42 airports across the country, including Ottawa International Airport, are ditching the uniform and dressing casually in protest of working conditions and pay rates.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Week two begins at Ottawa's light rail transit public inquiry
It's day six of testimony at the public inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa's Light Rail Transit system. The inquiry will hold hearings until July 7.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Centennial Lake Road, between Scully Lake Road and Chimo Road, in Greater Madawaska just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Windsor
-
Three-day heat event on the way for Windsor-Essex
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex on Monday.
-
Volunteers deliver 600 gift bags to migrant farm workers — far from loved ones — on Father's Day
While Father's Day is all about spending time with and honouring dads everywhere, the day can be much more difficult for migrant farm workers who can not be with their loved ones. That's why a group of volunteers continued their annual tradition of putting gift bags together and delivering them to farms across Essex County.
-
Stellantis must end vaccine mandate for auto workers in Windsor, Brampton next week: arbitrator
An arbitrator has ruled Stellantis must lift its vaccine mandate for auto workers in its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants on June 25.
Barrie
-
Collingwood council fills vacant seat
When Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson resigned his seat as Mayor of Collingwood after winning a seat at Queen’s Park, council had a decision to make.
-
Tiny Twp. Piping Plover pair protected
Two Piping Plovers are being cared for by Tiny township staff and volunteers alike.
-
Orillia house fire claims lives of 2 family pets
A house fire in Orillia Sunday claimed the lives of two family pets.
Atlantic
-
Memorial Cup makes grand entrance and receives warm welcome in Saint John
Just a day before the puck drops, the Memorial Cup made an eye-catching entrance at the Saint John Harbour on Sunday.
-
Police looking for man wanted in Alberta and Newfoundland after he fled from officers
Police in Newfoundland have issued an arrest warrant for a man also wanted in Alberta for charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm.
-
P.E.I. already preparing to host 2023 Canada Winter Games
The biggest sporting event to ever land on Prince Edward Island is still months away, but organizers are already hard at work.
Calgary
-
Future of Calgary underpass could mean an end to vehicle traffic
City officials have released a series of design concepts showing potential plans for the area, and some of the plans don’t include access for vehicle traffic.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Winnipeg
-
New
New | 134-year-old record temperature wilts in weekend heatwave
A record high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records to fall Sunday across the province.
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
The Manitoba Marathon has been cancelled and runners are being asked to turn around due to the sweltering heat.
-
City taps fire hydrants, Bear Clan Patrol handing out water amid extreme heat
The city has tapped into some fire hydrants as water stations to keep Winnipeggers hydrated amid sweltering heat.
Vancouver
-
'Just so wonderful': Vancouver family's homemade sailboat stolen, then found
It's been a whirlwind of a weekend for a Vancouver dad after a sailboat he spent a year building with his young daughters was stolen and then found – just in time for Father's Day.
-
Black bear in residential neighbourhood shot, killed by Vancouver police
Vancouver police officers shot and killed a bear that was roaming around a busy, residential neighbourhood Sunday, the department has confirmed.
-
Rising floodwater a danger to the homeless, says Maple Ridge advocate
The Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society is calling on the city to open more emergency beds in light of the rapidly rising Fraser River.
Edmonton
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
Kenney travelling to Washington again to advocate for Alberta oil
Alberta's premier and energy minister will make a case for the province's oil to U.S. leaders during another trip to Washington, D.C., this week.
-
Shoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error
A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.