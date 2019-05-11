

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory has written letters to nearly a dozen Progressive Conservative MPP’s to warn them about the impact that provincial child care cuts will have on families in their ridings.

Tory sent letters to all 11 PC MPP’s in Toronto ridings on Friday, calling on them to ask Minister of Education Lisa Thompson to reverse a retroactive $84.8 million cut in funding to the city’s childcare budget that the city has warned could put 6,166 child care subsidies at risk.

In the letters, Tory advises each MPP about the number of child care subsidies in their ridings that “are now in jeopardy of being severely curtailed or cancelled” as well as the number of children on a waitlist for those subsidies.

“The cost of child care in Toronto is significantly higher than in the rest of the province. The median annual cost of quality child care in Toronto is $35,430 for an infant and a preschool aged child,” Tory writes in one of the letters. “As you know, many residents in your riding could not afford to cover these costs without assistance. Reducing the allocation to Toronto’s child care funding will force more families to make hard choices about the future of their children.”

More than 1,000 spaces at risk in one riding

A copy of a letter addressed to York Centre MPP Roman Barber that was provided to CP24 points out that there are 1,075 subsidized childcare spaces that are now at risk in the rookie MPP’s ridings as well as 597 children on a waiting list for subsidies.

Tory’s letter also points out that there are already 13,000 children on a wait list for subsidies city-wide, a number that he said will “grow if the city is forced to cut back on the number of children it can help.”

“I have repeatedly offered to have city officials sit down with representatives of your government to discuss our shared responsibility for child care and try to identify possible ways we can do things better. That offer stands,” he writes. “In the meantime, I believe many of your residents will be looking to you for leadership on reversing these unilateral, retroactive acts, especially because no one sought or received a mandate in the election to cut child care.”

The Ministry of Education advised the city of the reduction in childcare funding in a memo sent out on April 18.

In a report released on Thursday, City Manager Chris Murray estimated that the city will see a direct $28.6 million reduction in child care funding in 2019 as well as a further $56.2 million pressure due to cost-sharing changes.

He said that the cut is part of an estimated $177.65 million in financial pressures on the City of Toronto ‘s 2019 budget due to provincial changes.