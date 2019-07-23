

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday for his Achilles tendon.

Tory revealed to reporters in June that he injured his Achilles tendon about six months ago. He will undergo the surgery at Humber River Hospital, a statement from his office said.

"It's not just as simple as fixing a rupture. They are going to rebuild it using a piece of tendon, believe it or not I think, from my toe," Tory told CTV News Toronto.

"People won't see me - they may be delighted at this - for 10 days or so, and then I hope to start to resume a schedule that doesn't have me climbing stairs."

"People notice that I have a limp and it just comes from the fact that that leg is weaker because the tendon is not functioning properly."

"I hope the doctors can work their miracles."

I'll be undergoing surgery for my Achilles tendon tomorrow at Humber River Hospital. Thank you to the many Toronto residents who have reached out to wish me well ahead of the surgery. — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 23, 2019

Tory has thanked Toronto residents who he says reached out to him to wish him well ahead of the surgery.

“I’m a human being as much as people don’t think politicians are human beings," Tory told reporters today.

“I’ve never had surgery before so I’ll admit to being a bit apprehensive about it all, just in terms of everything from general anesthetic to the recovery period and I guess it’s just the unknown for me as it would be for any person facing their first surgery.”

“I’ve got crutches and I’ve got a little scooter that you put your knee on that you wheel yourself around on so I expect to be back at it within the time frame that the doctors said is possible.”

Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong will be serving as acting mayor during the surgery, a statement from Tory’s office says.

Tory says he will not attend public events for the next 10 to 14 days but will participate in briefings and meeting starting next Thursday or Friday.

Tory said last month doctors “were trying every other means of solving the problem” but decided that surgery was necessary.