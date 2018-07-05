

Chris Fox and Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings has been issued for the Greater Toronto Area in addition to the heat warning that has remained constant over the past week.

Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm it says is “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.”

The agency released a weather statement saying the thunderstorm will be slow moving, which means residents may see between 25 and 50 milometers of rain.

Environment Canada says the thunderstorm has a potential of becoming “dangerous”.

“Given the high heat and humidity, a few of these thunderstorms could be intense, resulting in localized torrential downpours,” the statement says.

Heavy downpours may cause flash flooding and water pooling on some roads, the agency warns. Winds are expected to gust at speeds up to 90 km/h.

As the thunderstorm develops, intense lightening is likely. Environment Canada cautions residents to stay indoors.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” a weather statement reads. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Relief from the heat is on the way

Earlier on Thursday Environment Canada forcasted a daytime high of 34 C today, though humidex values will make it feel as hot as 43 at times.

The temperature should approach the all-time record for this date of 35 C (1999) before showers provide some relief.

They say that while the overnight low will once again be in the low 20s “providing little or no relief from the heat,” a cool down can be expected on Friday with the arrival of a cold front.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 25 C on Friday with an overnight low of 10 C heading into Saturday. Their forecast then calls for a high of 26 C on Saturday before temperatures start to inch back up again on Sunday with a high of 29 C.

Today will be the eight consecutive day in which the temperature has reached 30 C in Toronto.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada said in a heat warning first issued last Thursday. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Heat alerts issued by both Environment Canada and the city remain in effect until further notice.