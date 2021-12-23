Toronto residents continue to hunt for highly sought-after rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays, lining up for hours outside malls and community centres in an attempt to get their hands on a testing kit.

Early Thursday morning a lineup began to form outside Yorkdale Shopping Centre, where 1,000 free rapid antigen test kits were distributed at 9 a.m.

One man who was first in line said he arrived shortly before 6 a.m.

“Not wanting to miss out and prepare for the holidays, we decided to come a little bit early to make sure we got a spot. We were surprised that we were the first,” he said.

One woman said she is just grateful that she has the time off to be able to lineup.

“I guess I'm just thankful that we are able to get access at all. I know that there are tonnes of people that haven't been able to,” she said outside the mall on Thursday.

“I am just a little scared for the holidays now and what's going to happen after that.”

Another man said he wanted the rapid tests so he could feel more comfortable visiting his elderly parents over the holidays.

Appointments for PCR tests have become scarce in the province due to a surge in cases caused by rapid transmission of the more infectious Omicron variant.

Many people have also had difficulty booking rapid testing appointments at pharmacies in recent weeks due to the spike in infections.

The province is hosting pop-ups at various locations to distribute rapid tests to the public prior to holiday gatherings but demand continues to outstrip supply.

As part of the province’s holiday testing strategy, rapid tests were briefly distributed at select LCBO locations but liquor stores ran out of tests in just days and many people waited in long lineups outside locations that either had not received tests or had run out.

For those who are able to get a rapid test, Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario, said they are an effective tool, especially when it comes to the Omicron variant.

“We have always said the PCR test is our gold standard and with the rapid test, there has always been a concern that you don't have enough viral load for it show up. But with Omicron, the viral load is high so that's why the rapid test has been a great tool for us,” she said Thursday.

“If you test positive in the rapid test, you most likely have the virus. You need to be staying home.”

She urged people not to seek out PCR test simply for peace of mind before visiting family over the holidays.

"Getting a PCR test because you think you need one to see a family member through the holidays is not the right thing to do because our system can't handle that," she said.

"So let's be smart before we go and get tested."