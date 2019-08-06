

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





For the month of August, Torontonians will be able to rent bikes in the city for free on Wednesdays.

In a statement, Mayor John Tory announced the launch of Bike Share Toronto’s Free Ride Wednesdays, saying that “it’s vital that we keep people moving.”

Starting Aug. 7, riders will be able to rent a bike at any station in the city for up to 30 minutes free of charge.

“For the past four years, the City of Toronto has invested in the expansion of Bike Share Toronto to ensure that all residents and visitors are able to cycle around the city,” the mayor said in a statement. “Free Ride Wednesdays is a great opportunity to explore the city and encourage more people to use this important service."

More than 1.2 million people have rented bikes in Toronto this year, city officials said.

Those looking to rent a free bike can go to the Bike Share Toronto website or download the CycleFinder app to find a station nearby.

Once at the station, riders simply have to select the “$0 One-Day” option, insert a credit card and follow the on-screen instructions.

Riders will be charged if they do not return their bike to a station within 30 minutes, but are free to rent another bike once the first one has been returned.

There are 465 Bike Share Toronto stations in the city and about 5,000 bikes available for renting.