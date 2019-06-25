

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Zoo says it has helped a woman recover after she was bitten by a snake in Thailand.

The zoo says it was contacted by the Ontario Poison Centre on June 7 and asked to help a woman who needed treatment after being bitten by a Malayan pit viper.

Senior director of wildlife care and science Andrew Lentini says the woman was treated in Thailand, but had become sick again after arriving in Canada.

He says the zoo believes the woman did not get enough antivenom in Thailand and needed more.

Lentini says the zoo did not have antivenom for the Malayan pit viper, but couriered serums for North American pit vipers to the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ont., for treatment.

He says the woman is expected to make a full recovery.

The zoo stockpiles a wide variety of antivenom in case of bites on staff, but also to help out others who may be bitten by venomous snakes.