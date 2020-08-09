TORONTO -- A corpse flower known for its putrid smell has started to blossom for the second time in Toronto's history and people are now able to witnesses the rare sight.

The flower, officially named Amorphophallus titanium, is native to Indonesia and is expected to bloom for just eight to 36 hours at the Toronto Zoo.

“Amorphophallus titanum can be unpredictable and given that this would be an early bloom for this particular plant, anything can happen but the bloom has begun,” the zoo tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The zoo is inviting people to its greenhouse for a public viewing Sunday between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to catch a waft of the smelly plant.

Corpse Plant Update (Aug 9) �� More growth was seen overnight, still not sure when it will bloom ��



Vincent Van Gross is now 49" tall and had a temperature of 21.9°C at the tip of the spadix this morning! The spathe does not appear to have opened any further. #TZCorpsePlant pic.twitter.com/PTSCiN6eDZ — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 9, 2020

When it is in full bloom, the plant produces a strong smell similar to rotting meat in order to attract flies and beetles for pollination.

The plant usually takes between seven to 10 years to bloom, but one flower at the Toronto Zoo opened in September 2018 after only five years.

The plant was named Pablo “Pe-ew” Caso in a contest and was widely visited in-person and watched online. It can take several years for a corpse plant to bloom for a second time.

The current blossoming plant has been named ‘Vincent Van Gross.’

To view the plant, guests can purchase tickets at the Toronto Zoo website.

Amorphophallus titanum can be unpredictable and given that this would be an early bloom for this particular plant, anything can happen but the bloom has begun. pic.twitter.com/8EoACm4RlY — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 9, 2020

--With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq