TORONTO -- The Toronto Zoo is asking for the public’s help in finding a young red fox that escaped from its enclosure in mid-September.

The wild fox, whose name is Todd, was found in Milton in 2020. The Toronto Wildlife Centre took him in and found that he exhibited abnormal behaviour. The animal was not afraid of people, leading the wildlife centre to believe he was likely hand-raised and “not a good candidate for release.”

Todd was then brought to the Toronto Zoo in June, where officials say the keepers tried to encourage natural behaviour.

According to the zoo, Todd dug a deep hole and squeezed through a gap in the enclosure on Sept. 12.

“Keepers have been watching for signs of him, but he has not yet been found,” the zoo said on social media.

The zoo is asking anyone who sees a red fox that appears to be tame to contact the zoo using the email address ToddTheFox@torontozoo.ca. They ask that residents provide the date and time of sighting, and details on behavior or physical characteristics, as well as contact information.

“If you spot a red fox who you believe to be Todd, please first and foremost, do NOT approach the fox,” the zoo said. “Foxes are a native species in this area, and there are likely to be many fox sightings that are not Todd. For this reason, we will only be following up on viable leads.”

The zoo also warns that in general, if anyone notices an animal behaving oddly or that appears to be orphaned, to contact professionals such as the Toronto Wildlife Centre instead of trying to help the animal themselves.