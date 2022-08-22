Toronto woman gets eviction notice after landlord tries to raise rent $200 per month
A Toronto tenant fears her landlord is trying to evict her in order to hike the rental fee associated with the unit she lives in.
When Lorelie Borromeo was told her rent was increasing by $200 a month, she knew her rent-controlled building wouldn’t permit the increase.
Not long after the landlord tried to raise her rent, she received an eviction notice (N12) saying she’d have to move out in order for her landlord’s family members to move in.
Borromeo was concerned that wasn’t true, and suspected that the landlord wanted her to move out so they could rent the unit to someone else at a higher price.
“I don't agree with this notice that your family is moving in and I would prefer to bring this in front of a court to decide the outcome,” Borromeo said, ultimately deciding to take her case to the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB).
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Borromeo said she did her homework before moving, and ensured she moved into a building built prior to 2018, meaning her landlord would have to abide by the provincial rent increase guideline – 1.2 per cent every twelve months. In her case, it meant the landlord could raise the rent $37 a month.
“When I was looking for a unit, I was looking for a rent controlled unit so I could avoid unexpected increases," she said.
About 1.6 million people rent in Ontario, and as the real estate market cools and interest rates go up, more people are looking to rent, in turn driving rental prices upward.
Geordie Dent, Executive Director at the Federation of Metro Tenants’ Associations, a group that advocates for renters, said some landlords are trying to evict tenants either by saying a family member needs the unit to live in, or that they need to renovate it – a term known as “renoviction.”
“This is extremely common right now in the city of Toronto. You are seeing a mass number of what we call fraudulent evictions," Dent said.
Dent said, within rent controlled buildings, a landlord can only raise the rent by the provincial guideline once per yet. However, if the tenant moves out, they can increase rent between tenants however much they like.
“A lot of landlords are committing fraud right now and they are defrauding tenants,” Dent said. “There is a real incentive for them to do so, because if they can push you out, they can jack up the rent.”
Buildings in Ontario constructed after November 2018 are not covered by rent control, and they can be subject to increases higher than the 1.2 per cent guideline.
Earlier this year, CTV News Toronto interviewed a couple who were shocked when their rent was allowed to be increased by $500 a month because their building was not covered by rent controls.
As for Borromeo, she continues to pay her rent each month, and said she'll agree to whatever the LTB rules in her case.
“It's not just about the money, it's the principle of the thing. So, whatever the outcome is I’m happy to follow it, as long as everyone is following the rules,” she said.
Ontario’s Landlord Tenant Board still has a serious backlog with many hearings running months behind. Rents will continue to go up next year as the province has already approved its rent increase guideline for 2023 – 2.5 per cent.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals and one Russian military organization in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
Meta reaches US$37.5M settlement of Facebook location tracking lawsuit
Meta Platforms reached a US$37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Euro falls below parity with the U.S. dollar. What's the impact?
The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have.
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
Montreal
-
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Simple coincidence or sign of deep malaise? Numerous women have chosen to say good-bye to the Salon Bleu, and won't run in the upcoming provincial election.
-
Renowned architect Moshe Safdie gifts archive and Habitat 67 condo unit to McGill
Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie is donating his professional archive to McGill University, including his thesis that led to the Habitat 67 apartment complex in Montreal.
-
Montreal men charged in connection with ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation
Two 19-year-olds from Montreal face charges in connection with an ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
-
London committee hits pause on changes to restaurant and bar patios
City council's desire to permanently relax rules for restaurant and bar patios might raise capacity limits. As of now, there are limits on a patio to a maximum of 50 seats — or half of the licensed capacity inside the restaurant.
-
'An opportunity lost': Did councillors bargain hard enough for affordable units in massive development?
A residential mega-development in south London divided members of the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) on Monday about whether to play hardball over the amount of affordable housing units.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
-
Man shot in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services issued 25th Code Red of 2022 on Saturday
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service was in a dire situation on Saturday as ambulances were gridlocked outside the Guelph General Hospital due to offload delays.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario could lose one House of Commons seat
The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario is proposing changes to the current map based on the latest census results, including consolidating the current 10 northern ridings into nine.
-
Fake gun confiscated from man in Sudbury's Donovan area
Sudbury police confiscated a fake gun Monday night after receiving a weapons complaint about a man on Kathleen Street in the Donovan area.
-
North Bay prof with same name as crash victim flooded with condolence messages
A Nipissing University professor wants to clear up the confusion after a woman with the same name from the same northern Ontario city was killed in a car crash last week.
Ottawa
-
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
-
Man treated for injuries following early morning assault in Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for two men fighting in the 300 block of Freedom Private, off of Smyth Road, at approximately 6:35 a.m.
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Windsor
-
Here are the vaccine and mask policies for Windsor post-secondary students this fall
As Windsor university and college students prepare to head into the classroom this fall, here’s a look at the COVID-19 vaccine and mask policies for both institutions.
-
Police seek suspects after derogatory messages written on Dresden tables
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after several derogatory messages directed towards the 2S LGBTQ+ community were written with red permanent marker on several picnic tables.
-
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
Barrie
-
Montreal men charged in connection with ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation
Two 19-year-olds from Montreal face charges in connection with an ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation.
-
Vandals defaced boardwalk in Barrie's west end
Vandals defaced the eco park's natural buffer through the marsh in west-end Barrie over the weekend.
-
Ryan’s Hope leader wins national award
Strolling the downtown streets at night offering supplies, snacks or just a kind word to the homeless, Nayler never thought she’d receive national approval.
Atlantic
-
'We need to be more transparent': RCMP Commissioner Lucki says police must modernize
Canada's top Mountie has told a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that the RCMP must become a more transparent organization.
-
P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19-related death, rise in cases and hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in its weekly update.
-
N.S. family doctor of 43 years says the province's doctor shortage is not surprising
A Nova Scotia doctor of 43 years says the province's shortage of family doctors is an issue decades in the making -- made more acute by an aging population.
Calgary
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeast
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge Monday evening.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
-
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.
Winnipeg
-
Feud shaping up in RM of St. Andrews' race for mayor
A race for mayor is shaping up in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews between the incumbent who was stripped of some key duties by her own council, and one of the councillors who had voted to remove the duties from her.
-
Suspect stabs himself in the face during shoplifting arrest: police
The Brandon Police Service alleges that a suspect stabbed himself in the face when officers attempted to detain him over the weekend.
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver mayor shares condolences after wedding 'tragically marred' by fatal crash
West Vancouver's mayor shared her condolences after a tragic crash at a wedding killed two and injured several more people over the weekend.
-
Fatal stabbing in Mission not believed to be connected to gang conflict: homicide team
Homicide investigators were called to Mission Monday afternoon after a man died from stab wounds.
-
Man in critical condition after serious assault in Surrey
Surrey Mounties are investigating a serious assault they say left a man with critical injuries early Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.
-
Alberta teen records 2 hole-in-ones in a round in Canmore tournament
A 14-year-old golfer pulled off an unbelievably rare feat as she recorded not one, but two hole-in-ones in a single round during a weekend tournament in Canmore.
-
'Extremely frustrated': Councillors want better green space maintenance next summer
While councillors were initially set to discuss a potential cosmetic pesticides ban in Edmonton, the conversation morphed into concerns about how green spaces in the city are maintained.