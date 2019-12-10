TORONTO -- A Toronto woman found dead inside a Brampton home was the victim of a murder-suicide, police say.

Authorities were called to a home near Eagle Ridge Drive and Bighorn Crescent around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they found 27-year-old Sharanjeet Kaur's body and the body of a 35-year-old Navdeep Singh inside the home. The death of the Kaur has now been deemed a homicide, police said.

"The male deceased had murdered the female victim and then took his own life," Insp. Marty Ottaway told reports on Tuesday.

"The two parties had been in an intimate relationship in the past."

Insp. Ottaway said the victim had been reported missing to Toronto police by a friend and the investigation into her disappearance was underway when her body was discovered.

Police said they are not aware of any documented criminal or domestic occurrences involving Kaur and Singh. "This is the first time we became aware of issues between them," police said.

Investigators are not searching for any further suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.