Toronto weather: Significant rainfall anticipated across the GTA Tuesday

Environment Canada is warning the public about heavy rainfall across the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.

The national weather agency says the GTA may receive as much as 55 millimetres of rain today. Thunder is also expected.

Affected residents are advised to consult the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for information concerning flooding.

Environment Canada said in a news release that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on the roads. The agency also said to be extra alert while driving in heavy rain.