Toronto waterfronts littered with 'things people flush down the toilet' as rains leave beaches unsafe to swim
Along Toronto's waterfront, debris including tampons, condoms, and wet wipes could be seen floating in Lake Ontario following Monday’s heavy rainfall – a scene environmental groups say should raise concern over the city's sewage and storm water system.
"It's just not an inviting place to see all this debris in the water and you can't see all the bacteria in the water," Madeline Buzzi with Swim Drink Fish told CTV News Toronto.
Swim Drink Fish spent Tuesday collecting water samples along the Toronto harbour, monitoring pollution levels in the lake post-storm.
"Lots of things people flush down the toilet that they probably shouldn't ends up in the water," she said.
On Monday, the city closed multiple public beachs, including Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach, Centre Island Beach and Woodbine Beaches, to swimming due to high E. coli levels.
Within the city's century-old infrastructure, some systems only have one pipe carrying both storm water and sewage. This can cause a combined sewer overflow during intense storms.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"The problem there is, if during a heavy rainstorm those sewers fill up and if they have nowhere to go, they would ultimately back up into peoples homes, businesses and the street, so all combined sewers are designed with an overflow into the lake, stream and river," Bill Shea, director of distribution and collection with Toronto Water, told CTV News Toronto.
According to the city, between 20 to 25 percent of the sewer systems are combined.
"When we have sewage and harmful debris, in our waters it hurts the things that live in the water and hurts us in turn,” Isabel Fleisher, a monitoring coordinator with Swim Drink Fish, said.
"We really need more transparency where, when and why sewage is entering our water because we need to know so that Torontonians can better access the water and we can better protect the environment," said Fleisher.
Swim Drink Fish is calling for better monitoring of sewage and an alert system to notify residents when a combined sewer overflows into the lake.
"That will provide transparency on where, when and under what conditions combine sewer water is entering the water ," said Fleshier. "It helps the public by informing where you could potentially enter the water."
The City of Kingston has an alert system online that includes a real time map informing residents where and when an overflow occurs.
It's a measure officials in Toronto have explored, but found to be too costly.
"Our infrastructure is quite complex and it's hard to get to some of these areas where you actually might measure, so we looked at it several times in the past and we estimated to be between 10 and 20 million dollars a year to do this and set it up," said Shea.
Instead, the city has decided to spend that money improving the storm water and sewer systems.
Swim Drink Fish believes the monitoring and alert measures could help the city target problem areas to improve the infrastructure.
The city advises not to swim in the lake during and 48 hours after a heavy rainfallc
Swim Drink Fish says people need to be more mindful of what they are flushing down their drains and toilets.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Montreal
-
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
-
Two men shot in Montreal within an hour of each other succumb to injuries
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was shot in the Rockland Shopping Centre parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Another man was shot in the Latin Quarter about 30 minutes later.
-
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
London
-
One deceased, multiple injured after fatal collision in Lambton County
One person has died and several others have been transported to hospital following a car crash between a passenger vehicle and transport truck in Lambton County. Police say the road closure at Courtright Line and Inwood Road is expected to last several hours while police investigate.
-
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
-
What does the medical community have to say about Western University’s approach to COVID-19?
With the fall semester set to kick off at Western University in a manner of weeks, its decision to maintain mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates for at least five weeks has become the talk of the province.
Kitchener
-
Woolwich councillor in hot water over homophobic comments
A Woolwich Township councillor is facing criticism for homophobic comments he made during a council meeting on Monday.
-
Guelph mourns 'Speedvale Santa'
A Guelph man known for his friendly face and welcoming wave has died.
-
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Frantic search for stolen 3-week-old colt in northern Ontario
The owners of a northern Ontario farm are frantically searching for a three-week-old quarter horse colt that was stolen over the weekend saying it can't live much longer without its mother's milk.
-
North Bay pool players head to Canadian Amateur Championships
A four-person pool team from North Bay is hoping to keep its winning streak going on the national stage.
-
Union, Algoma Steel reach tentative agreement
A memorandum of agreement has been reached in contract talks between Algoma Steel and Steelworkers Local 2251, the union announced Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
-
Ottawa truck driver facing charges in Florida after allegedly trying to lure child
Ottawa long-haul truck driver Matthew Marchand, known to many as Twitter user 'My World Through A Windshield,' has been jailed in Florida after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
Windsor
-
Comber resident trying to keep greenhouses out of Lakeshore
Jill Miner, a fourth-generation grain farmer has started a petition to get more residents to speak out against the idea of greenhouse development.
-
Crystal Meloche acclaimed as LaSalle's first female mayor
The municipal election period just kicked off and already two mayors and a deputy mayor have been acclaimed.
-
One Windsor-Essex beach closed, swimming not recommended at another this week
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting high E. coli counts at two Windsor-Essex beaches this week, deeming them unsafe for swimming.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on Highway 12 in Tay Township
Police closed a section of Highway 12 in Tay Township in both directions following a collision involving a motorcycle and car on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
-
Simcoe County childcare operators concerned about opting-in to Ontario's $10-a-day program
Local childcare operators weigh in on the $10-a-day program introduced by the Ontario government as the deadline to opt-in or out approaches.
Atlantic
-
RCMP failed to communicate internally and with public in N.S. mass shooting: Lucki
The RCMP must improve its communications internally and with the public, Commissioner Brenda Lucki testified on Tuesday, adding that even she was kept in the dark in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Nova Scotia confirms first case of monkeypox
Nova Scotia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. The provincial government said Tuesday that the case involves a Nova Scotia resident, but the person contracted monkeypox while travelling outside the province.
-
Nancy Regan weighs in on Lisa LaFlamme, Dove campaign urging women to 'keep the grey'
Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal from her role as chief anchor of CTV National News continues to spark conversations -- and fierce backlash -- on social media more than a week after the news broke.
Calgary
-
UCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer says social media accounts were hacked
The RCMP have confirmed they are investigating after Leela Aheer, one of the candidates in the UCP leadership race, reported that some of her social media accounts had been compromised.
-
Witnesses to Memorial Drive stabbing sought by Calgary police
Calgary police are urging witnesses of a stabbing on Memorial Drive last week to come forward.
-
Lawn-killing chinch bugs becoming abundant in all Calgary quadrants
They're a small pest that have a big appetite for Calgary lawns.
Winnipeg
-
Police identify victim of Jarvis Avenue homicide; investigation into assaults continues
The Winnipeg Police Service has released the name of a woman recently found dead in an apartment on Jarvis Avenue on Monday.
-
Land farmed by Manitoba veteran donated in his memory to Ducks Unlimited Canada
The family of a Second World War veteran and Manitoba farmer has donated 318 acres of land near Brandon, Man. to celebrate his memory and aid in conservation efforts.
-
U-pick flower farms becoming more common in Manitoba
Farms that allow their customers to pick their own flowers right out of the ground and build a bouquet are popping up more throughout Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
'Full patch' Hells Angels member tries to get firearms licence back
Some of the central tenets of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were at the core of a recent case in British Columbia as the court decided whether a member should be allowed to have a firearms licence.
-
Prolific offender charged 64 times since 2016 back in Kelowna, police warn
Authorities have issued a public warning that a "prolific offender" who has been charged dozens of times has once again been released from custody into B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
Young women attacked on SkyTrain had asked man to stop recording them, police say
A disturbing attack that unfolded on a Vancouver SkyTrain late at night last week began after a group of young women asked a man to stop recording them with his cellphone, authorities revealed Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton pharmaceutical company gives parents options during children's drug shortage
Children's cold and fever medication has become increasingly hard to find at pharmacies across the country.
-
'It has shattered our family': Children of motorcyclists killed in crash raising money and awareness for MADD
An Edmonton family changed forever on Aug. 14. 'Saying we are devastated would be an understatement. They just lived for their families and we really – none of us know what to do without them.'
-
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.