

Jeff Long, CTV Toronto





After 30 years, former Toronto mayor and Royal Commissioner of the Future of Toronto Waterfront, says the city deserves an "A-" for following his recommendations for the city’s shoreline.



Speaking with CTV News Toronto, David Crombie said Friday the city is doing “well” but notes that he has some concern in certain areas.

"I wish the provincial government had of done better with the Ontario Place. It was an absolutely splendid event when it was born in 1971," said the 83-year-old. "What they decided to do was to say it has to pay its way... we used to argue at the time... High Park doesn't make money, Central Park doesn't make money, they didn't get it."

In response to Tuesday's provincial government calls for Ontario Place redevelopment bids, Crombie said he “was pleased with two aspects of it, no condos and no casino."

"I'm not sure what else will be there, they've made a really good start of course with the William Davis Park... if there's more of that and in my judgement more cultural heritage," Crombie said, adding "we will have done well."

In March of 1988, then-prime minister Brian Mulroney asked Crombie to head a royal commission and conduct public hearings into the future of Toronto's waterfront.

"There were major concerns about what was happening on the waterfront generally," recalled Crombie. "In the 60s' and 70s' the underpinnings of the waterfront, we knew, were changing dramatically."

Crombie says the royal commission was established "for primarily environmental, but connected land use and water quality questions."

"Its most powerful message was that we should see the Toronto waterfront in terms of its bio-regional context," Crombie.

Crombie knew that creating a waterfront trail system would not only be good for the communities’ recreational benefits. When people came to the trail they would, "actually pay attention to the waterfront and if they did, they would demand higher standards for water quality," Crombie said.

It's paying off, he thinks.

"There's enough public mindedness now about water quality and air quality and soil quality, we've come immeasurably a long way from say 35, 40 years ago," the former mayor said.

Crombie knows not everyone agrees with his rosy outlook and that people are, "talking about how we've destroyed our waterfront.

“It's absolutely 100 per cent wrong," Crombie said, adding that he thinks they say it because "they see it as they drive along the Gardiner but if they got off their ass and walked along the waterfront they'd see some pretty good stuff.”