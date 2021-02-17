TORONTO -- Toronto is now recommending the current stay-at-home order be extended for an additional two weeks, Mayor John Tory has announced.

Tory made the announcement at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, saying that the recommendation is being made to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 in the city.

If approved by the province, this means that Toronto would not move into the colour-coded framework on Feb. 22 as planned and would remain in a full lockdown until March 9.

Tory said the recommendation was made on the advice of the city’s top doctor.

"I have never been as worried about the future as I am today," Toronto's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said Wednesday afternoon.

She warned that with the variants of COVID-19 now circulating the province new infections could surge if the city reopens to quickly.

"By the time the confirmed case counts are big enough to shock us it will be too late to do anything, we will be in a third wave as bad as anything we have been through thus far," de Villa warned.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.