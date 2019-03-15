

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police services throughout the GTA said Friday they are increasing their presence in and around mosques and other places of worship in response to the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

At least 49 people were killed when a heavily-armed gunman entered two mosques during Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand Friday afternoon.

He was later detained by police and two improvised explosive devices were located in a car.

Three other suspects have been detained in connection with the incident.

As many as 49 other victims were being treated for gunshot wounds in hospitals around New Zealand.

While authorities in New Zealand were asking Muslims to avoid mosques on Saturday, police in the Greater Toronto Area quietly acknowledged they were increasing their presence around mosques ahead of Juma on Friday afternoon, the most important weekly gathering for prayer in Islam.

In York Region, police assigned their helicopter, Air2, to patrol over Baitul Islam Mosque on Jane Street in Maple.

Baitul Islam’s imam, Muhammed Mirza, told CP24 morning prayers Friday were dedicated to the Christchurch victims and he hoped Canada would not suffer any more violence.

“I hope and pray that Canada, which is best country in the world, stays calm and peaceful.”

They said there would be an increased presence of uniformed officers at all mosques and urged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact them immediately.

York Regional Police spokesperson Const. Andy Pattenden said they have no information that any place in York Region has been threatened or targeted, but they want people to feel safe nonetheless.

“With these tragic events we want to assure our community that we’re out there and we are taking note of what took place.”

In Peel Region, police told CP24 said they “were in contact with leaders” in the local Muslim community relating to the attack and steps they could take to remain safe.

Toronto police would not confirm any specific steps they are taking but said they are making “appropriate adjustments to our plans in order to mitigate the potential risks to public safety.”

In Durham Region, police echoed the same as Peel Region officers, saying they were in contact with imams and had stepped up uniformed patrols around mosques.

Vigil planned in Toronto for N.Z. victims

Meanwhile, condolences are pouring in across Toronto and Canada for the victims of the terror attack.

“I am deeply saddened by the terror attack in New Zealand & stand with our Muslim community to condemn this hate-fuelled violence,” Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted on Friday morning.

“On behalf of all Torontnians, we send condolences to the families & friends of those killed in Christchurch & those injured in this heinous attack.”

The Premier also weighed in on the tragedy, tweeting: “I strongly condemn the horrifying attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. I join people across Ontario and Canada and stand with all legislators at Queen’s Park in condemning this hatred and violence towards our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack as well and offered his support to those grieving.

“Attacking people during prayers is absolutely appalling, and Canada strongly condemns today’s shootings in New Zealand,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts and hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving.”

The Toronto sign, located outside city hall in Nathan Phillips Square, will be dimmed Friday in honour of those impacted.

A vigil will be held in the same spot at 6:30 p.m.

Community groups have organized the event and ask all those who wish to pay their respects to the victims to join them for a service.

“The events in Christchurch, New Zealand have deeply shocked our communities here in Toronto,” reads a news release for the vigil, organized in collaboration with the Urban Alliance on Race Relations, Faith in the City, and TorontoMuslims.com.

“No one should ever feel threatened while being in a place of prayer, and as a community, our hearts, our thoughts are with those in New Zealand.”