TORONTO -- The defence of the man who killed 10 people in Toronto's van attack continues today.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence says he should be found not criminally responsible for his actions that day due to autism.

He has admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack.

Minassian's father testified earlier that his son claimed he didn't do anything wrong, showed no remorse and offered no apology for the attack.

Alek Minassian's state of mind at the time of the attack is the only issue at play in trial.