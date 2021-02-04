TORONTO -- A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto as snow is expected to hit the city early Friday, impacting the morning commute.

In an advisory issued Thursday evening, Environment Canada said that snow is expected to move into the area from the west just after midnight and will continue until early Friday morning.

"At any location, the heaviest snowfall is most likely for the first two or three hours after onset. Snow will then become mixed with or change over to rain overnight, especially near and south of Highway 401," the advisory read.

Up to five centimetres of snow is expected to fall except in the areas near the lake, where accumulation will be closer to two centimetres.

"The first part of the Friday morning commute may be affected, especially in areas where precipitation falls as all snow," Environment Canada said.

After the snow ends in the morning, the rest of Friday will be cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. The temperature is expected to fall to -5 C in the afternoon with a wind chill of -13.

It will be cloudy and windy on Saturday, while a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Sunday. The temperature this weekend will only reach a high of -5 C