Toronto under special weather statement with heavy rainfall coming
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning of heavy rainfall that could result in pooling on some roadways tonight.
The weather agency says that rainfall amounts totalling 10 to 20 millimetres will fall between late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
It says that the rainfall will also be accompanied by strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h.
It says those winds could result in some localized power outages.
The rain is supposed to end sometime Thursday morning.
Overcast skies and a high of 12 C are in the forecast for Thursday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
Ontario NDP says ejected member was in Islamophobic Facebook group
Ontario's New Democrats say they removed a longtime legislator from caucus because he was found to be a member of an Islamophobic Facebook group.
Canadians split on raising taxes for defence spending: poll
A new poll has found that Canadians are split on whether they support increasing income tax to help bolster Canada's defence spending against possible threats.
The day after the deal: MPs voice their views on the Liberal-NDP agreement
The day after the Liberals and NDP announced they've entered into a three-year deal to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power in exchange for policy action on a suite of progressive issues, the major dynamic shift in the domestic political landscape is still the preoccupying focus for many on Parliament Hill. Here's what some elected officials had to say.
Canadian baby born to surrogate mother in Kyiv rescued
As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, a newborn Canadian baby born to a Ukrainian surrogate has been safely evacuated from the country and united with his parents.
BREAKING | Madeleine Albright, 1st female U.S. secretary of state, dies
Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated eastern Europe who rose to become the 1st female U.S. secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.
Jamaica PM tells royals island nation wants to be independent
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Prince William and his wife Kate that his country wants to be 'independent' and to address 'unresolved' issues, a day after protesters called on the United Kingdom to pay reparations for slavery.
Montreal
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
-
Quebec cutting some subsidies for buying electric vehicles
Tuesday's Quebec budget calls for subsidies for new fully electric car purchases to be cut down $8,000 to $7,000, and from $4,000 to $3,500 for used fully electric cars.
London
-
Local families outraged at dog rescue's social media post
There’s outrage online Wednesday after a local animal rescue organization posted it will not permit families of children with autism to adopt dogs.
-
'She will be greatly missed': Locals remember philanthropist Sonia Labatt
The community is mourning the loss of local philanthropist Sonia Labatt, who was a long-time supporter of Western University and other organizations across Ontario.
-
What we know about the winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario
There were a number of big winners across Ontario in Tuesday night's $65-million Lotto Max draw.
Kitchener
-
Need a refresher? Here's what to do if you get COVID-19 in Ontario right now
As restrictions lift and Ontarians begin to venture outside and congregate more frequently, you may need a refresher on what to do if you are infected or exposed to COVID-19.
-
Parents question Wednesday school closures in Waterloo Region
Bus and school cancellations in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Wednesday left many parents scrambling and some with lingering questions.
-
Guelph man travels to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
A Guelph man has travelled to eastern Europe to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men charged after officers smell pot at RIDE check: OPP
Provincial police in northern Ontario seized $67K and charged two men from the GTA after officers conducting an impaired driving check "detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain, heavy rain expected Wednesday night and Thursday in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and the region.
-
One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in the city Wednesday.
-
Ottawa police will wait for 'Freedom Convoy' reviews before launching search for new chief
A report for Monday's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting outlines the recruitment process to hire a new chief and deputy chief, following the resignations of Chief Peter Sloly and Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal.
Windsor
-
'Today, we bagged a unicorn': New EV battery manufacturing plant announced for Windsor
Windsor will be home to the first electric vehicle battery manufacturing operation in Canada, the nearly $5 billion joint venture is expected to create an estimated 2,500 jobs for the area.
-
Windsor police chief gives insight into reasons behind retirement in email to officers
Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno cited moving her attention toward her family as the reason behind her retirement, saying the decision has weighed heavily on her for a while.
-
Military vehicles may be spotted on Windsor roads this week
Canadian Army Reserve personal from Windsor will be taking to roads in military vehicles to conduct training exercises at a centre in Meaford.
Barrie
-
SMDHU top doctor issues special statement urging continued health measures
Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health is "urging residents" to continue to follow COVID-19 health measures despite the recent lifting of several restrictions and mask mandates.
-
Barrie driver arrested for his behaviour in a drive-thru
Police arrested a young driver in Barrie following his behaviour in a drive-thru on Tuesday night.
-
Simcoe County college and university students welcome Ontario tuition freeze
Simcoe County college and university students welcome another tuition freeze by the Ford government.
Atlantic
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
-
A perfect match: A life-saving organ donation from wife to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
Calgary
-
'COVID-19 remains with us,' says Alta. health minister as province updates weekly data
There are 956 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, including 56 in intensive care.
-
Man accused in fatal stabbing of Calgary chef insists he doesn't know if he did it
One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef continued to tell a trial Wednesday that he has no memory of stabbing the victim.
-
RCMP arrest Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
RCMP say a Calgary man accused of stabbing two people at a campground south of the city is now in custody.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect in serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell involving a 12-year-old girl.
-
Winnipegger’s pop-up bakery becomes sweet online sensation
Out of her apartment kitchen, Cloe Wiebe started Crumb Queen, a pop-up micro bakery specializing in crullers and other sweet treats.
-
Manitobans jump through hoops to get passports
After years of being grounded by the pandemic, some Manitobans are jumping through hoops to get their passports in order to once again venture outside Canada's borders.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports first increase in hospitalizations in weeks
For the first time in weeks, the B.C. government has reported an increase in the number of COVID-19-positive patients in hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. expands COVID-19 rapid test access to all adults
For the second time this week, the B.C. government has lowered the age for accessing free COVID-19 rapid tests through pharmacies.
-
1 in 3 health-care workers in B.C. likely to quit their jobs: poll
A new poll from the Hospital Employees’ Union is painting a dire picture of the current state of British Columbia’s health-care system.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | 'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
-
Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating, breaking the law in leadership vote
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
-
'COVID-19 remains with us,' says Alta. health minister as province updates weekly data
There are 956 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, including 56 in intensive care.