

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the GTA ahead of yet another snowfall.

According to the weather agency, the snow will begin falling later this morning or early this afternoon and will persist into the evening. Between five and 10 centimetres is expected to fall, though the highest amounts are most likely to be recorded in the Niagara Region.

The latest bout of winter weather comes after Toronto received about 6.8 centimetres of snow Friday afternoon, wreaking havoc with the afternoon commute.

The messy weather won’t end with today’s snowfall either, as Environment Canada is predicting another two to four centrimetres of snow for Toronto on Sunday before a milder air mass moves in on Sunday night.

“There will be a lull in precipitation for much of the night before yet another disturbance moves into the area early Sunday morning,” the special weather statement says. “Several additional centimetres of snow are possible during the day Sunday. However, there is also a threat of some freezing rain and ice pellets.”

According to Toronto’s winter operations department, plowing was completed on main roads and expressways overnight and a third round of salt has been applied in advance of today’s expected snowfall.

Meanwhile, sidewalk plowing and salting commenced at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and is expected to bee completed by 3 p.m. today.