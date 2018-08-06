

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Thunderstorms could close out the long weekend after three straight days of stifling heat in Toronto.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the city of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area with Environment Canada warning of storms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon over portions of southern Ontario. Some of these thunderstorms will have the potential to produce significant rainfall amounts as well as wind gusts to 90 km/h. Some hail is possible as well,” the national weather agency said in an advisory issued Monday.

“Additional thunderstorms may affect the area this evening and tonight as well.”

Toronto and much of southern Ontario also remain under a heat warning, which was issued earlier this weekend.

Toronto is expected to see a high of 33 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 40 with the humidity.

A cold front will move into the area on Tuesday, bringing the heat wave to an end.