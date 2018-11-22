

CTV News Toronto





A Toronto-area tutor is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old student.

According to police, the suspect was tutoring the girl at her home on Nov. 4 when the alleged assault took place.

The Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, which works in partnership with Toronto police, was alerted to the allegations and began investigating.

Charges were laid in the case on Wednesday.

A suspect identified as 37-year-old Desire Waffo Tamwo has been charged with sexual assault, sexual inference with a person under the age of 16, and invitation to sexual touching.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Tamwo, police say, was employed by Tutor Doctor, a company that provides in-home tutoring services.

He has been with the company since November 2015.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect or investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.