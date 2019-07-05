With a heat warning in place for southern Ontario, residents are working hard to try and keep cool.

On Friday morning, Environment Canada said that temperatures across the GTA are expected to feel like 40 degrees with the humidex. For those working on construction in the city, the humidity can be dangerous.

"Drink a lot of water, have a positive attitude and help your fellow workers," said Tony, who has worked in heavy construction for 34 years and is part of the crew working at Mt. Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue on the Crosstown LRT.

Relief is expected over the weekend, but temperatures Friday night are forecasted to stay in the 20s, meaning a stifling sleep for those without air conditioning.

"It's a bit much to bear," said one woman who was grabbing some shade beneath a tree.

It's much cooler down at the lake and Ashbridges Bay was packed with people trying to beat the heat.

"It's Friday. This is how every Friday should be spent, at the beach," says Muhab, who is visiting Toronto from New Jersey

"It's long overdue that's what it is," he said.