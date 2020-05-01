TORONTO -- The City of Toronto says it will use the lack of cars on the road as a result of COVID-19 to accelerate planned construction and maintenance across the city.

Traffic volumes on Toronto’s roads are down between 45 and 65 per cent, according to the city, which they attribute to the pandemic.

As a result, the city says it has been presented with the “unprecedented opportunity” to begin ramping up projects which will work to renew Toronto’s aging transportation and water infrastructure.

Some of the biggest projects include construction between Bathurst Street and Front Street West to Fort York Boulevard. That work is set to begin the week of May 17 and involves bridge rehabilitation and TTC track rehabilitation. As well, the city says there are a number of watermains, all of which are more than 100 years old, that need to be replaced, including pipe underneath Bathurst Street from Front Street West to Queen Street West, Church Street at Richmond Street East and Richmond Street from York Street to Bathurst Street.

“By taking a bold and aggressive approach to construction this year, we will ensure that the vital infrastructure that is used by millions of people in Toronto everyday will remain safe, in a state of good repair and as ready as possible for when the restart and recovery begins, hopefully not too long into the future,” Mayor John Tory said at a news conference on Friday.

The province of Ontario has deemed city-led construction to be an essential service and will allow crews to break ground on more than 550 streets across Toronto. This includes the complete resurfacing of 147 local roads and upgrading sewers on more than 100 streets to protect basements from flooding.

“By continuing with the city’s planned projects, it [construction] will provide important opportunities to support the local and provincial economy and the construction industry,” Tory said.

Tory highlighted that physical distancing and other public health measures remain paramount, despite the planned construction. As such, contractors are expected to make “informed decisions” about the evolving nature of COVID-19 in an effort to keep their sites safe.

The city says that since March, more than 600 rush hour exemptions have been approved for private contractors and utility companies to help accelerate their work as well as to maintain worker safety.

The full list of planned construction projects in the city can be found here.