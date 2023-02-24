Toronto to mark one-year anniversary of Ukraine war with solidarity march
A number of events are being held in Toronto today to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and show support for the war-torn country.
On Friday morning a special ceremony was held at Toronto City Hall to re-raise the Ukrainian flag, which was first flown in the early days of the war.
The ceremony was attended by Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie as well as the Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto Oleksandr Shevchenko and Ukrainian Canadian Congress President Petro Schturyn.
Later today, the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square will also be lit blue and yellow in a further show of support for Ukraine. There is also a major solidarity march set for the downtown core at 6:30 p.m., which will be attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries.
“This flag has been flying nonstop here in Nathan Phillips Square since the invasion began and I am committed and I know my council colleagues are committed to keeping it flying here to show our solidarity with Ukraine and our Ukrainian community,” Deputy Mayor Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said during the flag raising earlier in the day. “This illegal invasion on a sovereign and independent country is an affront to democracy everywhere and we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and until this war ends.”
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022 and quickly hit home for many Ukrainians living in Toronto.
McKelvie said that one year later many of those residents are still “hurting” and “terrified” for both their loved ones and “the future of Ukraine.”
“As deputy mayor and on behalf of city council my message to the Ukrainian people in Canada and around the world is we stand with you and support you,” she said.
MAJOR SOLIDARITY MARCH SET FOR FRIDAY NIGHT
In addition to the flag-raising and a number of smaller events across the city, there is also a major solidarity march set to begin at Nathan Phillips Square at 6:30 p.m.
The march, which will makes its way to Nathan Phillips Square, is part of a global show of support which will see similar marches held in 300 other cities.
The Toronto march will be attended by a long list of dignitaries, including Trudeau, Minister of Defence, Anita Anand, federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Ford is expected to deliver remarks at 7:40 p.m.
"The one-year anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine is a somber reminder of the need for urgent action to resolve this ongoing crisis," organizer Marc Shwec said in a press release. "We cannot afford to allow this conflict to continue with the ongoing humanitarian and security risks it poses.”
