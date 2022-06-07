Toronto tennis coach charged in sex assault probe involving girl

A longtime Scarborough tennis coach has been charged in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Police said “sometime” during the summer of 2020, a man employed at Tam Heather Tennis Club on Military Trail, in the Morningside Avenue and Highway 401 area, sexually assaulted a girl he was coaching there.

In January, members of the Toronto Police Service’s sex crimes unit launched an investigation.

Mark Davis, 39, of Toronto, was arrested on March 9 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

The accused, who was previously known as Mark Furham, worked at the east-end tennis club from 2009 to December 2020.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims and have issued a public safety alert.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-2922, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.