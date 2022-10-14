Toronto teenage girl sexually assaulted by man she met online: police

Abikesh Sorupanathan, 21, seen in this photo, has been charged in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Abikesh Sorupanathan, 21, seen in this photo, has been charged in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton