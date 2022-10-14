Toronto teenage girl sexually assaulted by man she met online: police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Scarborough earlier this year.

Toronto police said on Jan. 26, 2022, at around 5 a.m., the girl left her home and met with a man she had been talking to on a social media platform, who she believed was 17-year-old.

The girl got into the man’s vehicle and was provided alcohol, police said.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl. Police said he later dropped her off near her home before driving away.

On Friday, police announced a suspect had been arrested in the case after York Regional Police was able to identify him when they arrested him for a similar offence.

Police said Abikesh Sorupanathan had been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police have released a photo of Sorupanathan as they believe there may be more victims.

They ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).