Toronto

    • Toronto teen Fay De Fazio Ebert wins Pan Am skateboarding gold

    Canada's 13-year-old skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert, trains at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Thursday Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Canada's 13-year-old skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert, trains at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Thursday Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

    Fay De Fazio Ebert has won a Pan American Games gold medal in women's park skateboarding.

    The 13-year-old from Toronto posted the highest score in the first of three rounds with an 82.71, and then bettered her mark in the second round with an 84.66.

    Brazil"s Raicca Ventura took silver with a score of 82.54 in the third round ahead of bronze medallist Bryce Wettstein of the United States at 79.95.

