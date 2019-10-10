Toronto teen charged with attempted murder after shooting
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 7:39PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 10, 2019 7:41PM EDT
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder days after a shooting in Toronto.
Police said that a 21-year-old was allegedly shot several times in the St. Clarens and Lappin avenues area on Oct. 5 at around 6:30 p.m.
The man was taken to hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said an investigation was launched into the shooting, and resulted in an arrest Thursday.
Charges against the suspect include attempted murder, aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
He is scheduled to appear in court Friday at 10 a.m.