

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder days after a shooting in Toronto.

Police said that a 21-year-old was allegedly shot several times in the St. Clarens and Lappin avenues area on Oct. 5 at around 6:30 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation was launched into the shooting, and resulted in an arrest Thursday.

Charges against the suspect include attempted murder, aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday at 10 a.m.