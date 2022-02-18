At the Country Style coffee and doughnut shop near Pearson Airport, Chanel Warshafsky sat at a picnic bench with her father, honey dip doughnut in hand, and watched the planes fly by. That was their ritual.

“I’m just trying to recreate something I grew up with and can't find anymore,” Warshafsky told CTV News Toronto.

Founding Frittas Doughnuts – a wholesale operation offering cinnamon sugar and strawberry jelly doughnuts, along with apple fritters and honey, maple, chocolate and raspberry dip – was her solution.

While doughnuts have swelled in size and extravagance over the years in Toronto, Warshafsky has aimed to do the opposite by reviving traditional flavours sized to fit four bites.

But it wasn’t until the pandemic prompted her to trade in a teacher’s lanyard for a baker’s apron, that she decided to make the matter personal.

“When the pandemic hit, because of public school situations, I was probably one of the first among many to be hit by the layoffs that were happening,” Warshafsky said.

While venturing into the culinary field was a considerable career shift, for Warshafsky, it felt close to home.

In her family kitchen, her father built a wood fire oven so that he could bake homemade pasta, pizza and bread on a daily basis.

“I associate home with those recipes,” Warshafsky said. One of which weighed heavily on the naming of Frittas.

Growing up, Warshafsky’s nonno often arrived at her house with a greasy brown paper bag of frittas in hand — otherwise known as the oldest form of street food in central Italy, where Warshafsky’s family is from.

“It’s just fried dough. If you put sauce on it, it’s a pizza. If you put sugar on it, it’s a doughnut,” she said.

The first pandemic summer, Warshafsky launched her career as a doughnutier at Northwest Culinary Academy of Vancouver, which led to 2:30 a.m. shifts at one of the city’s top spots for the deep-fried dessert, before returning to Toronto and launching Frittas the following summer.

In a matter of months, Warshafsky has propelled the business into a full-time operation, glazing about 1,000 doughnuts every weekend for Stockyards Smokehouse, Hunter Coffee Shop, Hale Coffee Roasters and The Sovereign Cafe – recreating that classic doughnut and coffee pairing her nostalgia craved.

“If a year ago someone was going to say you’re going to be a doughnut maker,” Warshafsky said, “I could have never imagined that.”

“But right now, for some reason, the universe is just telling me to make doughnuts.”