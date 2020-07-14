TORONTO -- A 45-year-old Toronto teacher has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

According to police, between January and June 2020, a man befriended a 17-year-old girl and communicated with her in-person and through telecommunications devices.

Police allege that the man sexually assaulted the girl at some point during that six-month period.

On July 10, a suspect, identified by police as 45-year-old Colin Ramsay, was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, and luring a child.

Police say the accused is a teacher with the Toronto District School Board and has taught at George Vanier Secondary School since 2007.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Sept. 17.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.