A Toronto taxi driver is facing charges after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in the city’s West Queen West neighbourhood.

The 32-year-old woman told police that she was sexually assaulted after she was picked up by a taxi driver at around 4 a.m. near Queen Street West and Tecumseth Street on Saturday.

Police allege the taxi driver stole the woman’s credit card and used it to make purchases at multiple locations in the city.

Investigators made an arrest in the case on Wednesday when a suspect turned himself in.

A suspect identified as 62-year-old Golam Mustafa has been charged with one count of sexual assault, nine counts of fraud under $5,000, nine counts of use of a stolen credit card and nine counts of possession of stolen property.

He appeared in court on the charges on Thursday.