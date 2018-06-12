

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man has been charged after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in a taxi last week near Trinity Bellwoods, police say.

Toronto police say a man driving a taxi picked up a 20-year-old woman near Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue around 4:11 a.m. on June 6.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the man drove the woman to Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue area and parked the taxi in a laneway. The man then allegedly assaulted the woman.

The woman called police after being dropped off a short time later.

Matias Fikade, 25, of Toronto was taken into custody on Monday and was charged with sexual assault.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows Fikade or has information on the investigation to contact police.