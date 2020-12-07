TORONTO -- Starting today, students at Toronto schools who experience even one symptom of COVID-19 must self-isolate along with their siblings and get a test before returning to the classroom.

The new Toronto Public Health (TPH) screening guidelines, which come into effect today, were put in place to curb the spread of infection in schools as cases continue to climb in the city, Dr. Vinita Dubey, the city’s associate medical officer of health, told CP24 on Monday.

“Before if it was certain symptoms and you got better within 24 hours, you could send the child back to school. Now what we are saying is get the child tested and keep their siblings home,” Dubey said.

“We certainly don't force parents to get their children tested… If they choose not to get their children tested, then the child who has symptoms and the siblings are home for 10 days.”

Symptoms on TPH’s list include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, feeling unwell, muscle aches or fatigue, headache, sore throat, pain when swallowing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and a stuffy or runny nose.

“We are not talking about the runny nose related to allergies, related to coming in from outside,” Dubey said. “It is a new runny nose that is indicative that something has changed… and (the) child is sick. That is the runny nose that we want the child to stay home for and get tested.”

The new measures come after a record 727 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Toronto on Dec. 1.

The city logged another 601 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus today, according to provincial data.

“We are trying to balance the inconvenience, the difficulties on families by making changes (with) controlling the spread of COVID in the schools. We actually learned from some of our more recent investigations, some of our more recent testing,” Dubey said.

“We had to make this change now because students were following the screening guidelines, they were sick, they were home for 24 hours, they were coming back, but actually it was COVID.”

When asked if public health officials are considering whether to extend the holiday break for students, Dubey said there has been some discussion on that topic.

“We've certainly been having conversations and looking at our data very closely. We will be making decisions or recommendations based on the data,” she said.