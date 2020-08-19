TORONTO -- A patron of a downtown Toronto strip club has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a worker at the Brass Rail Tavern also tested positive for the disease.

An employee of the Brass Rail Tavern at 701 Yonge Street, who last worked on August 9, later tested positive for novel coronavirus, prompting Toronto Public Health to warn 550 other employees and patrons of the establishment of possible exposure.

Toronto Public Health says that sometime before Wednesday, a person listed on the Brass Rail Tavern's contact tracing log from Aug. 4 to 9 developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and tested positive for the disease.

"This person lives outside of Toronto and TPH is working with the applicable health unit who will request information about possible sources of infection as part of their investigation," Dr. Vinita Dubey said.

Dubey had earlier advised that the contact tracing logs of the establishment were not complete, prompting her office to issue a blanket warning to anyone who had been there earlier in the month.

She says anyone who develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should immediately get tested.

Last Friday, officials inspected the strip club for a second time and say that unlike the first inspection; the Brass Rail Tavern was seen to be following physical distancing guidelines.

Strip clubs were allowed to reopen in Ontario as part of Stage 3 of reopening, as long as lap dances were not provided.

Dubey says Toronto Public Health and bylaw enforcement will be conducting rolling checks on strip clubs throughout the city.